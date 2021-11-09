Kolkata Corporation Polls Likely on Dec 19, All Eyes on TMC’s Mayoral Pick After ‘One Man, One Post’ Rule

Elections to the Kolkata Corporation are likely to be held on December 19 with all eyes on whether the ruling Trinamool Congress will change its mayoral candidate following the party’s recent ‘one man, one post’ rule. Incumbent Firhad Hakim is also the state’s transport minister.

The corporation elections were to be held last year but had to be postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2015 elections, the TMC won by a thumping majority and Sovan Chatterjee was elected Mayor. But following differences with the party, he jumped ship to the BJP, and the TMC picked Hakim to replace him.

Political circles are abuzz with rumours that the TMC may opt for a woman candidate this time, with Chandrima Bhattacharjya a frontrunner. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo who recently switched over from the BJP is another probable candidate for Mayor.

The Kolkata Corporation has 144 wards. In what could be cause for worry for the TMC, the BJP was ahead in 53 wards during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP was ahead in only 12 wards during voting in the recent Assembly elections.

As many as 110 corporations are due for elections and the BJP is likely to move court demanding that all corporation elections be held simultaneously.

