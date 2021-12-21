Kolkata Municipal Polls: Trinamool Wins Big, But Left Emerges as Principal Opposition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday registered a landslide victory and retained power in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The TMC won 134 of the 144 wards in the municipality polls. Of the 144 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 3, Congress bagged and Left Front bagged 2 each, while 3 wards went to independent candidates.

The data show that the Left Front has emerged as the principal opposition, leaving BJP behind in Kolkata civic polls. Left Front bagged the second spot in almost two-thirds of 144 wards of KMC.

The polls took place amid heightened security and adherence to Covid-19 protocols on December 19 at 4,959 polling booths across Kolkata. In the results announced today, it came to light that TMC polled 71.95 percent, Left - 11 percent, BJP - 8.94 percent, Congress - 4.47 percent, and Independents were polled 3.64 percent. The Left Front is in second place in at least 65 wards of the total 144, BJP in second place in around 50 wards, followed by Congress in 15 wards.

The officials started the counting of votes for KMC polls this morning at 8 am. The TMC has been in power in KMC since 2010. In the last KMC polls held in 2015, TMC had won 124 seats, while the Left Front had bagged 13. The BJP and the Congress had secured five and two seats, respectively.

Reactions from West Bengal leaders have been pouring in after KMC results were made official.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took a dig at the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal for “allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail".

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hailed the party’s victory in municipal polls as a “landmark victory".

Mamata also thanked KMC residents for putting their faith in TMC again.

Opposition parties in the state, including BJP, Left Front and Congress, have called the KMC election a “farce". They have complained that massive violence took place during polling. The BJP has also moved to court seeking repoll of KMC elections.

