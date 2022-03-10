Koraon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Koraon seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harish Chandra (AAP), Siya Ram (SYP), Chiraunji Lal (CPM), Rajbali Jaisal (BSP), Raj Mani (BJP), Ramkripal (INC), Ram Deo (SP), Akabal Bahadur (RSDR), Ashok Dhuriya (JAP), Arati Devi (SHS), Dharmadas (VIP), Santosh Kumar (SNSRD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.89%, which is -0.69% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajmani Kol of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Koraon results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.265 Koraon (कोरांव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Koraon is part of Allahabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.37%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,34,544 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,029 were male and 1,54,514 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Koraon in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,13,968 eligible electors, of which 1,78,713 were male,1,50,601 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,755 eligible electors, of which 1,57,488 were male, 1,35,253 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Koraon in 2017 was 92. In 2012, there were 63 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajmani Kol of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Kripal of INC by a margin of 53,696 which was 27.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.18% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajbali Jaisal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramkripal of CPM by a margin of 7,773 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 24.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 265 Koraon Assembly segment of the 52. Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.58%, while it was 61.66% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Koraon went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.265 Koraon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 328. In 2012, there were 283 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.265 Koraon comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: 8 Koraon Tehsil; KCs 4 Kohdar and 5 Dighlo of 7 Meja Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Koraon constituency, which are: Bara, Karachhana, Meja, Chhanbey. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Koraon is approximately 1170 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Koraon is: 25°00’36.7"N 82°01’37.9"E.

