Kotkapura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.75%, which is -4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kultar Singh Sandhwan of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.88 Kotkapura (कोटकापुरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Faridkot district of Punjab. Kotkapura is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 159646 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 75,166 were male and 84,473 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kotkapura in 2022 is: 1,124 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,71,087 eligible electors, of which 80,773 were male,71,177 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,157 eligible electors, of which 71,291 were male, 62,866 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kotkapura in 2017 was 568. In 2012, there were 398 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kultar Singh Sandhwan of AAP won in this seat defeating Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kukku of INC by a margin of 10,075 which was 8.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 38.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mantar Singh Brar of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ripjeet Singh Brar of INC by a margin of 18,186 votes which was 16.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 88 Kotkapura Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Kotkapura are: Mantar Singh Brar (SAD), Ajaipal Singh Sandhu (INC), Kultar Singh Sandhwan (AAP), Kulwinder Singh (LIP), Jarnail Singh (NJP), Dargesh Kumar (PLC), Simarjit Kaur (IND), Harsimranjot Singh (IND), Harpal Singh (IND), Kulbir Singh Matta (IND), Dhanwant Kaur (IND), Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala (SADASM).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.75%, while it was 83.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kotkapura went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.88 Kotkapura Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 157. In 2012, there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.88 Kotkapura comprises of the following areas of Faridkot district of Punjab: KCs Kotkapura, Sandhwan and Kotkapura (Municipal Council) of Faridkot Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Kotkapura constituency, which are: Bhagha Purana, Jaitu, Gidderbaha, Muktsar, Faridkot, Firozpur Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kotkapura is approximately 412 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kotkapura is: 30°37’08.4"N 74°47’41.6"E.

