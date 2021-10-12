Krishna, Godavari Boards To Take Over Projects in Telangana and Andhra; Seek Cooperation From States

The Krishna and Godavari boards decided to implement the Gazette Notification to take over some of the projects and work related to irrigation and power generation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from October 14. It aims to take over the projects in both States to prevent them from fighting for their rights. The boards seek to take over 29 points, including 18 points and 12 points in Sagar and Srisailam areas. However, the two States are yet to reveal their take on this move.

The board held meetings with the officials of the States and asked for support.

The board is supposed to take over five projects and 29 points concerning irrigation in the two States. KRMB said that the two states have to hand over five projects in the first phase and all the outlets at Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar and help implement the Gazette Notification.

Telangana Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar said that while the AP government is in favour of giving their projects, Telangana is opposing the same and wanted to defer the notification. It also urged the board to give an equal share in the Krishna basin.

KRMB and GRMB held meetings with Telangana and AP and discussed in detail the Gazette Notification.

Meanwhile, AP Secretary Shyamla Rao complained that Telangana violated power protocols and generated power at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam. Rajat Kumar denied the same and said the matter is in the Supreme Court.

