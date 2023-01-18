K’taka: Cong Leader Hariprasad Compares Turncoat MLAs to ‘Prostitutes’; Minister BC Patil Hits Back

Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad has courted a controversy after he compared party MLAs who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 with “prostitutes". Amid vehement criticism, he apologised for the remark, saying his statement is being “misconstrued".

Speaking at a programme in Hosapete on Tuesday, Hariprasad, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, slammed minister Anand Singh and other turncoats who joined the BJP in 2019 that led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government.

“When you didn’t give clear mandate, we formed coalition government. We call by different names a woman who sells her body for food, we call her prostitute. I leave it to you what you will call MLAs who sold themselves. Teach lesson to local MLA in poll," ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Taking to Twitter today, Hariprasad said the reference to sex workers in his Hospet speech is being misconstrued and created an unnecessary controversy.

“There is great respect for women and the sex worker community who live with self-respect. The reference to sex workers in my Hospet speech is being misconstrued and created an unnecessary controversy. I am sorry if my words, which are not malicious, have offended the sex worker community," Hariprasad said in a tweet (roughly translated from Kannada).

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Karnataka Minister BC Patil referred to Hariprasad as “pimp". “Which election has Hariprasad won? He came from the back door and became a MLC. So, can he be called a ‘pimp’ who came from the back door?" Patil said.

BJP spokesperson S Prakash said earlier the Congress party compared the CM to a dog and they are now calling BJP MLAs “prostitutes".

“This shows their culture. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is claiming that Congress will share the love. Congress leaders give this kind of statement in Karnataka, so I wonder what Rahul Gandhi will say to this," Prakash told ANI.

The war of words has intensified in Karnataka where the Assembly elections are due in May. Congress has recently promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households and 200 units of free power every month to each household if the party is voted to power in the state.

On the other hand, the BJP will launch ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ from January 21 to 29.

