Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann visited the poll bound state where they addressed Aam Aadmi Party workers in the Davangere district.

In his speech, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack against BJP leaders visiting Karnataka and accused them of promising corruption free state while their party ministers were themselves corrupt.

“A couple of days back Amit Shah was here with his big words saying help us form government and we’ll get rid of corruption, someone should have reminded him that it’s their government in power," he said.

“From past five years your party was in power, what were you doing then? Eight crore was found with a BJP minister but it was Manish Sisodiya who was arrested," Kejriwal added.

Advertisement

Mann, on the other hand highlighted the work done by his party, and talked about the issues faced by people including, demands of rollback of NPS, regularising work of pourakarmikas.

“Three farm laws were passed in Karnataka assembly, farmers here are committing suicide. Old Pension Scheme was brought back in Punjab we’ll bring it back in Karnataka as well. Thousands of contractual workers are waiting for regularisation of work, we have already done that in Punjab," Mann said.

“If you want a clean Karnataka and corruption free Karnataka AAP should come to power. AAP has emerged out of anti-corruption movement and has zero tolerance for corruption," Mann added.

The duo also discussed a strategy along the lines of Delhi and Punjab for positive prospects for the party in upcoming elections.

On their visit, the two leaders administered oath to newly elected circle, booth level and block level party office bearers of the party in the state.

The AAP duo landed in Hubli and travelled to Davangere district where the convention and the public meeting was held.

Read all the Latest Politics News here