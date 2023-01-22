K’taka Polls: Cong’s Development Charter for Coastal Belt Addresses Communal Disharmony, Minority Welfare

The Congress released a 10-point development charter to regain Karnataka’s coastal belt and Malnad region, which are known to be BJP bastions.

Titled ‘Dasa Sankalpa’, the charter released ahead of the assembly elections addresses the region’s major issues such as communal disharmony, welfare of minorities, difficulties faced by areca nut growers among others.

Emphasising on the development of the region, the Congress promised to set up a statutory body known as ‘Karavali Development Authority’, with an annual budget of Rs 2,500 crore.

To address the issue of communal disharmony that has marred the coastal belt, the grand old party has promised to set up a social and communal harmony committee in every gram panchayat with appropriate plans and grants.

Other promises include interest-free loans, increase in budget for minority welfare and increase in the number of subsidies and insurance cover availed by the fisherfolk community.

The BJP had won 26 out of 31 seats in the coastal belt as well as Malnad region in the previous assembly polls.

