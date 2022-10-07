KTR Slams BJP's Vendetta Politics, Says 'Union Govt Using Central Agencies Like Hunting Dogs'

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the BJP-led Centre was using central law enforcement agencies like its “hunting dogs" as part of its vendetta politics.

“How many BJP leaders and how many non-BJP leaders have been raided by ED, CBI and I-T (income tax) officials in the last eight years? How do corrupt leaders become clean after joining the BJP? We know their politics. We will face them," KTR, also the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, said.

According to the KTR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most “incompetent, inefficient and inept". “Narendra Modi has miserably failed in all aspects. He is not a ‘Pradhan Mantri’, he is a ‘Prachar Mantri’. He is the most incompetent, inept and inefficient prime minister. People have to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’ (in reference to the PM’s radio show), but he never listens to ‘jan ki baat’ (people’s voices)."

The TRS leader slammed the BJP’s politics and alleged that there was Pegasus spyware in 10,000 mobile phones belonging to politicians and bureaucrats, including his own, and the PM was tapping them all.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, KTR said, “Rahul has to concentrate on ‘Congress jodo’ because the party is breaking up," adding, “soon two or three Congress MPs will quit the party while Rahul’s yatra enters Telangana."

He further said the party’s newly launched name – Bharat Rashtra Samithi, or BRS – will work with its eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said the party had approached the Election Commission with its resolution for registration and further recognition process. “We are requesting the Election Commission to freeze the party symbol – an Ambassador car – so that it will be useful for contesting elections in different states," he added.

“We want to project and explore the Telangana model of development at a national level. We have shown what the TRS can do in eight years with our development and welfare schemes such as ‘Mission Bhageeratha’ (24-hour free electricity to agriculture), ‘Rytu Beema’ (highest growth, highest per capita income) among others. These should be available to everyone in the country," KTR said.

Comparing the TRS to the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, he said, “Just like Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party came to power in Punjab after its work in Delhi, we will also expand our party to neighbouring states Karnataka and Maharastra initially."

