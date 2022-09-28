‘Kuch Din Toh Gujaarenge Gujarat Mein’: 5 Yatras with Top Leaders Over 10 Days, BJP Plans Poll Fireworks before Diwali

Even as the Congress grapples with infighting within the party ranks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an unprecedented campaign blitzkrieg by its central ministers and chief ministers to win the seventh consecutive term in Gujarat.

In a first, the party has planned at least five yatras ahead of the campaigns. All Union ministers and top leaders will address voters in the poll-bound state and take out yatras in multiple constituencies before Diwali.

Advertisement

Sources stated that three areas have been earmarked for the five yatras, which will be led by a Union minister or a top leader relevant to the region. These five yatras will go on for 10 to 12 days and cover the state, sources added.

“The three places are Valsad, Somnath and Ahmedabad. There are some ST-dominated seats which the yatras will cover from South to North. Our plan is to continue these yatras for 10 to 12 days and Union ministers will come and lead the yatras during the outreach programme," stated the source.

Another source said the significance of these yatras can be gauged from the fact that the party has planned not two or three, but five such yatras.

“So far, the party used to have two to three such yatras, where the top leadership would come to the state and generate the momentum for the campaign to begin. It is for the first time that that we will have five such yatras and will finish the yatras ahead of Diwali," informed the source.

Advertisement

In what could be seen as show of strength, the party sources said that these yatras are likely to begin from the first week of October.

Advertisement

The senior leaders believe such having such show of strength and building momentum will boost the cadre morale and help balance the dissenting voices, if any.

“Witnessing the BJP leaders campaigning in the whole of Gujarat will calm the dissents, if are any. Also, it is a process to initiate the cadre and workers to begin preparing for the elections, which are just two months away. The Model Code of Conduct can be announced any day," said the source.

According to highly placed sources, aiming for a handsome majority and not just scraping through like in 2017, the BJP has planned an extensive schedule of Union ministers and senior leaders.

Advertisement

“It is likely that Union home minister Amit Shah will launch the yatras, with CR Patil, the state unit chief and MP from Navsari, spearheading them," added the source.

This is being done even when PM Narendra Modi and Shah are frequently visiting their home state and launching infrastructure projects worth crores.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here