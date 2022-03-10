Kundarki Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kundarki seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Zia Ur Rehman (SP), Kamal Kumar (BJP), Mohd. Varish (AIMIM), Mohd. Rizwan (IND), Muslim Ahmad (IND), Jabir Husain (AAP), Shahnawaz (IND), Faizan (IND), Vipin Kumar (SHS), Daraksha Begum (INC), Mohd. Rizwan (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.76%, which is -2.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohammad Rizwan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kundarki results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.29 Kundarki (कुंदर्की) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Kundarki is part of Sambhal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.77%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 376532 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,237 were male and 1,74,284 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kundarki in 2019 was: 862 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,56,713 eligible electors, of which 2,01,029 were male,1,69,212 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,558 eligible electors, of which 1,73,129 were male, 1,36,416 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Kundarki in 2017 was 68. In 2012, there were 48 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohammad Rizwan of SP won in this seat defeating Ramveer Singh of BJP by a margin of 10,821 which was 4.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 41.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohammad Rizwan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramveer Singh of BJP by a margin of 17,201 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.03% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 29 Kundarki Assembly segment of the 8. Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of SP won the Sambhal Parliament seat defeating Parameshvar Lal Saini of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sambhal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kundarki are: Zia Ur Rehman (SP), Kamal Kumar (BJP), Mohd. Varish (AIMIM), Mohd. Rizwan (IND), Muslim Ahmad (IND), Jabir Husain (AAP), Shahnawaz (IND), Faizan (IND), Vipin Kumar (SHS), Daraksha Begum (INC), Mohd. Rizwan (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.39%, while it was 70.92% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kundarki went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.29 Kundarki Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 376. In 2012, there were 316 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.29 Kundarki comprises of the following areas of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Got, 5 Mundapande of 2 Moradabad Teshil; KC 1 Kundarki and Kundarki N.P of 3 Bilari Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kundarki constituency, which are: Moradabad Nagar, Bilari, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Rampur, Milak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kundarki is approximately 623 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kundarki is: 28°46’22.1"N 78°49’45.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kundarki results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.