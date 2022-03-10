Kushinagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kushinagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Parama (IND), Dhawalesh (IND), Khushruddin Ansari (IND), Panchanand Pathak (P.N. Pathak) (BJP), Mukeshwar Prasad Alias Pappu Madheshiya (BSP), Rajesh (AJPI), Syamrati (INC), Dipu Alias Atul Kumar Pandey (AAP), Mukesh (BSNP), Rajesh Pratap Rao Alias Banti Bhaiya (SP), Shrinarayan (JDU), Safi Ahmad (AIMIM), Ajaya Singh (IND), Sunil Kumar Dubey (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.91%, which is 1.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajnikant Mani Tripathi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kushinagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.333 Kushinagar (कुशीनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Kushinagar is part of Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,33,493 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,593 were male and 1,50,885 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kushinagar in 2019 was: 826 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,75,293 eligible electors, of which 1,94,816 were male,1,60,103 female and 32 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,24,165 eligible electors, of which 1,79,372 were male, 1,44,779 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kushinagar in 2017 was 45. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajnikant Mani Tripathi of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Pratap Rav Alias Banti Bhaiya of BSP by a margin of 48,103 which was 23.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bramhashankar Tripathi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jawed Iqbal of BSP by a margin of 23,688 votes which was 13.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 37.13% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 333 Kushinagar Assembly segment of the 65. Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kushinagar are: Parama (IND), Dhawalesh (IND), Khushruddin Ansari (IND), Panchanand Pathak (P.N. Pathak) (BJP), Mukeshwar Prasad Alias Pappu Madheshiya (BSP), Rajesh (AJPI), Syamrati (INC), Dipu Alias Atul Kumar Pandey (AAP), Mukesh (BSNP), Rajesh Pratap Rao Alias Banti Bhaiya (SP), Shrinarayan (JDU), Safi Ahmad (AIMIM), Ajaya Singh (IND), Sunil Kumar Dubey (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.35%, while it was 55.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kushinagar went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.333 Kushinagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 364. In 2012, there were 322 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.333 Kushinagar comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 6 Sekhawania of 2 Padrauna Tehsil; KCs 1 Tekuwatar, 2 Kasia and Kushinagar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Kasia Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kushinagar constituency, which are: Fazilnagar, Pathardeva, Hata, Ramkola, Padrauna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kushinagar is approximately 349 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kushinagar is: 26°47’17.9"N 83°55’47.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kushinagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.