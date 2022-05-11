KV Thomas Campaigning for LDF in Thrikkakara Bypoll Could Be the Last Straw in His Trouble with Kerala Congress

This is a huge catch for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in the upcoming Thrikkakara by-election. The constituency is a bastion of United Democratic Front (UDF) with senior Congress leader KV Thomas campaigning for the Left candidate to woo the Christian community with whom he shares good relations.

The Left front won the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat in 2003 with an Independent candidate. This time, they are trying hard to win Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district by backing CPI-M candidate Dr Jo Joseph.

KV Thomas said he will be part of the LDF convention, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Thrikkakara on May 12. Thomas said, “I will actively campaign for the LDF candidate as it was my own election."

Advertisement

Even now, Thomas maintains that he will continue to be a Congressman and the party can throw him out if they want.

The trouble between the Kerala Congress leadership and Thomas came out in the open when he was told not to attend a seminar on the Centre-state relations organised by CPIM last month. Defying the state leadership, Thomas attended the seminar in Kannur and also praised CM Vijayan.

After this, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran reacted strongly and sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Thomas. The disciplinary committee had recommended suspending Thomas from all posts for the next two years.

Thomas said he is campaigning for the LDF candidate due to his stand on development.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.