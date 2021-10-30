Lady Teacher Mamita Meher Murder Issue; BJP Targets Odisha Minister

The three-member BJP central team led by party’s Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, Lok Sabha member from Haryana Sunita Duggal and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, who are on a two-day visit to Odisha to carry out a ground assessment of facts in the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher. The BJP has also demanded the resignation of Minister of State (Home), Dibya Shankar Mishra on moral grounds.

Addressing the media, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “We have interacted with locals, public representatives and police officials and found out it was a brutal murder. We received information from the ground that Gobinda Sahu, the key accused in the murder case, had visited CM Naveen Patnaik’s residence many a time with Minister Mishra."

Meanwhile, Dibya Sankar Mishra had given his reaction in a press release yesterday, saying that if an iota of evidence against him is correct he will retire from public life. The minister said, “In the name of Maa Manikeswari, I have nothing to do with this offence." Mishra claimed that his family has filed defamation suits against some media houses.

Congress also demanded the resignation of the minister. “The minister’s statement is meaningless and baseless. He has not categorically refuted any charges levelled against him. He is trying to suppress the issue which is not at all acceptable. The Congress party strongly condemns this kind of conduct by the minister," said OPCC Media Cell Chairman Ganeswar Behera.

“Mishra should tender his resignation immediately. He should face the investigation and prove himself innocent. Otherwise, Congress will intensify the agitations across Odisha," Behera added.

BJD refuted the allegations while accusing the Opposition of politicizing the issue. Party Spokesman Pratap Deb said the minister commented on the incident. Police have arrested the main accused in the incident. The government is working to ensure that Mamita gets justice. Pratap Deb said the incident was politicized and the opposition was trying to take political advantage but not for Mamata’s justice.

