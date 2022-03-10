Laharpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Laharpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar Verma (SP), Anupama Dwivedi (INC), Mo. Junaid Ansari (BSP), Suneel Verma (BJP), Santosh Kumar Saxena (AAP), Atul Verma (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Salma Begum (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.54%, which is -0.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suneel Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Laharpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.148 Laharpur (लहरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Laharpur is part of Sitapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 350032 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,438 were male and 1,64,576 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Laharpur in 2019 was: 887 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,80,507 eligible electors, of which 1,81,179 were male,1,58,534 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,892 eligible electors, of which 1,58,519 were male, 1,36,364 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Laharpur in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 36 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suneel Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Mo Jasmeer Ansari of BSP by a margin of 9,118 which was 3.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.62% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mo Jasmir Ansari of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Kumar Verma of INC by a margin of 17,672 votes which was 9.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 37.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 148 Laharpur Assembly segment of the 30. Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Laharpur are: Anil Kumar Verma (SP), Anupama Dwivedi (INC), Mo. Junaid Ansari (BSP), Suneel Verma (BJP), Santosh Kumar Saxena (AAP), Atul Verma (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Salma Begum (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.57%, while it was 65.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Laharpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.148 Laharpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 340. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.148 Laharpur comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Tambaur, 4 Laharpur, 5 Parsendi, Panchayats 1 Mador, 7 Bohara, 8 Sumrawan and 16 Patrasa of 1 Marsanda KC, Laharpur Municipal Board and Tambaur Ahamadabad Nagar Panchayat of 3 Laharpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Laharpur constituency, which are: Sevata, Biswan, Sitapur, Hargaon, Dhaurahra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Laharpur is approximately 595 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Laharpur is: 27°40’26.0"N 80°53’20.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Laharpur results.

