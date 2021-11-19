Lakhs of Farmers Will Benefit, Says PM Modi as He Launches Water Projects Worth Rs 3,240 Cr in Bundelkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Arjuna Sahayak Project and three other water projects totalling Rs 3,240 crore for the parched land of Bundelkhand region. But it was his announcement of the repealing of the farm laws earlier in the day that got the maximum applaud during the prime minister’s address at the Mahoba Ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

“The projects being launched today bear a testimony to the developments taking place in the state. The wait is over for water in the region. Lakhs of farmers will benefit from the irrigation and dam projects. Four lakh people will get safe drinking water," Modi said as he addressed the gathering.

The projects that were launched include Arjuna Sahayak Project worth Rs 2655.35 crore, Bhawani Dam Project worth Rs 512.74 crore, Ratauli Dam Project worth Rs 54.28 crore and Masgaon Chiili Sprinkler Project worth Rs 18.24 crore.

The prime minister said that river water gave Bundelkhand both prosperity and fame historically but “unfortunately, the previous governments led by parties believing in dynastic politics both at the Centre and in the state, destroyed the region by allowing the mafia to destroy its forests and other resources for personal gains."

“These parties are now upset over the demolition of the illegal properties of the mafia by Yogi ji. The present UP Government is providing potable tap water to 1,000 schools and Anganwadi centres in UP and is supplying water to houses through pipeline," he said.

“The opposition parties have looted people even during a natural calamity like a drought. The difference between the oppositions parties and us is that they looted the people tirelessly and we work for people’s welfare tirelessly," he added.

The previous government, he said, talked about the installation of tube wells without having an idea of the groundwater situation there. It shelved many projects, which were resumed by us and completed, he pointed out.

According to the PM, there was not much difference between Bundelkhand and Gujarat in terms of water crisis. But, Gujarat had overcome it with the help of Narmada river and Sardar Sarovar dam and Bundlekhand too will get over it soon with the help of its existing water resources coupled with over Rs 3,000 crore projects being launched today.

PM Modi added further, “We have made available 1650 quality seeds to the farmers that can help them grow crops using less amount of water. We have increased MSP on mustard and red lentils by Rs 400 to benefit farmer. We have transferred Rs 1,62000 crore directly to the bank accounts of farmers. Our motive is to stop migration of people, including from Bundlekhand. With Defence Corridor coming up in UP, you will soon see many industrial units come up in Bundelkhand region too with a lot of employment opportunities."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 2.5 lakh acres of land of Bundelkhand region will get water through the irrigation projects launched on Friday.

The CM said that the region was all set for further development with the Defence Corridor being set up in the state.

He added, “The slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ perfectly applies to the Bundelkhand region, where farmers are benefiting from more than a dozen irrigation projects and while the Defence Corridor is also coming up. The corridor will open up plenty of employment opportunities for the youth of the region."

