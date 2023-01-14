Lakshadweep NCP MP Disqualified from Lok Sabha after Conviction in Attempt-to-Murder Case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Parliament from Lakshadweep, Mohammad Faizal, has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Kavaratti Sessions court.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha decided on the disqualification of the MP late on Friday, as per ANI.

Faizal was among four people sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with an attempt-to-murder case on Wednesday after a trial lasting five years.

Lawyers associated with the case said the District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts in the case registered against them in 2009.

The lawmaker and others had attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former union minister PM Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood, for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, according to the lawyers.

According to the details accessed by News18, a case was registered on 17/04/2009, under sections 143, 147, 342, 324, 307, 448, 427, and 506 read with section 149 of IPC at Androth Police Station on the basis of a written complaint of Salih, alleging that he was attacked with dangerous weapons (sword, stick, chopper, iron rod, rafters, sticks, etc) by Mohammed Faizal, Noorul Ameen, Mohammed Hussain, Basheer Thangal and other accused persons.

On the directions of the court, all four accused have been taken to Kannur Central Jail by Lakshadweep Police.

