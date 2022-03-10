Lalitpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Lalitpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramesh Prasad (SP), Pradip Kumar Gupta (IND), Ramratan Kushwaha (BJP), Chandra Bhusan Singh Bundela (Guddu Raja) (BSP), Balwant Singh Rajpoot (INC), Vandana (JAP), Sanjay Khan (AAP), Hariom (BLOSP), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Anil (IND), Rahul Kushwaha (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.32%, which is -1.8% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramratan Kushwaha of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lalitpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.226 Lalitpur (ललितपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Lalitpur is part of Jhansi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 430732 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,32,765 were male and 1,97,945 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lalitpur in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,64,495 eligible electors, of which 2,38,672 were male,2,14,643 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,90,258 eligible electors, of which 2,07,402 were male, 1,82,856 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalitpur in 2017 was 197. In 2012, there were 60 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramratan Kushwaha of BJP won in this seat defeating Jyoti Singh of SP by a margin of 68,255 which was 21.47% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.38% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramesh Prasad Kushwaha of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandra Bhusan Singh Bundela “Guddu Raja" of SP by a margin of 11,323 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 226 Lalitpur Assembly segment of the 46. Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.32%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.12%, while it was 70.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lalitpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.226 Lalitpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 469. In 2012, there were 398 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.226 Lalitpur comprises of the following areas of Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Talbehat Tehsil; KCs 1 Lagaun, 2 Lalitpur, 4 Jakhlaun and 7 Lalitpur Municipal Board of 2 Lalitpur Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lalitpur constituency, which are: Babina, Mehroni. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Niwari and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Lalitpur is approximately 2076 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lalitpur is: 24°51’09.0"N 78°25’41.2"E.

