Lalkuan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Lalkuan seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Bahadur Singh Jangi (CPIMLL), Kundan Singh Mehta (IND), Yashpal Arya (IND), Chandra Sekhar Pandey (AAP), Virenderpuri Maharaj (IND), Pawan Kumar Chauhan (IND), Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP), Naveen Chandra Pant (IND), Harish Rawat (INC), Prithvipal Singh Rawat (BSP), Sandhya Dalakoti (IND), Ram Singh (RPOIA), Manoj Pandey (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.83%, which is -1.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Naveen Chandra Dumka of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lalkuan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.56 Lalkuan (लालकुवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Lalkuan is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.62% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.57%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,20,392 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 62,860 were male and 57,532 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lalkuan in 2022 is: 915 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,11,965 eligible electors, of which 59,371 were male,52,594 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 90,260 eligible electors, of which 48,317 were male, 41,943 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalkuan in 2017 was 1,547. In 2012, there were 1,084 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Naveen Chandra Dumka of BJP won in this seat defeating Harish Chandra Durgapal of INC by a margin of 27,108 which was 33.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harish Chandra Durgapal of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Nawin Chandra Dumka of BJP by a margin of 8,848 votes which was 13.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56 Lalkuan Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.37%, while it was 74.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lalkuan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.56 Lalkuan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 133. In 2012, there were 113 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.56 Lalkuan comprises of the following areas of Nainital district of Uttarakhand: 6-Lalkuwa Tehsil; KC Kathgodam and Panchayat60-Arjunpur of Lalkua KC of 5-Haldwani Tehsil.

A total of ten Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Lalkuan constituency, which are: Champawat, Khatima, Nanak Matta, Sitarganj, Kichha, Rudrapur, Gadarpur, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Bhimtal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lalkuan is approximately 873 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lalkuan is: 29°07’47.3"N 79°40’08.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lalkuan results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.