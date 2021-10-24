RJD Chief Lalu Prasad to Reach Patna Today After Over 3 Years, Expected to Campaign for Bihar Bypolls

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad is all set to reach Patna from Delhi on Sunday after a gap of more than three years. Former Bihar chief minister will land in the state’s capital city along with his wife and elder daughter in the afternoon. Lalu is expected to campaign for the by-elections for the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats.

Voting is scheduled for both seats on October 30.

According to Times of India sources, Lalu will address at least one meeting each at Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats. “A final decision regarding the campaign will be taken after Lalu’s arrival," said a senior RJD functionary.

RJD’s national vice-president Shivanand Tirawi said Lalu’s arrival will motivate party workers. “Old-timers who have worked with the RJD chief will be happy to see him back," TOI quoted Tiwari as saying.

Although the RJD has been sounding confident of wresting the two seats from the JD(U), it faces a challenge in the form of the Congress which has thrown its hat in the ring in both constituencies. The allies run the risk of cutting into each other’s votes which could benefit the JD(U) candidate. The RJD is also mortified by Lalu Prasad’s elder son throwing a tantrum and announcing that he would follow the coalition dharma in his own way, by supporting his father’s party in Tarapur but the Congress in Kusheshwar Asthan.

