Lambhua Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Lambhua seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ram Sunder Yadav (VIP), Avanish Kumar Singh (BSP), Vinay Vikram Singh (INC), Santosh Pandey (SP), Sitaram Verma (BJP), Amritlal Vishwakarma (MAP), Islam (JAP), Dharmraj Gautam (BJMP), Manju Lata Pal (AJPI), Rakesh Kumar (ASPKR), Rajendra Prasad Maurya (SUCOIC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.81%, which is -0.7% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Deomani Dwivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.190 Lambhua (लम्भुआ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Lambhua is part of Sultanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 333594 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,354 were male and 1,59,230 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lambhua in 2019 was: 913 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,529 eligible electors, of which 1,83,340 were male,1,67,591 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,057 eligible electors, of which 1,61,613 were male, 1,40,439 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lambhua in 2017 was 494. In 2012, there were 328 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Deomani Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Vinod Singh of BSP by a margin of 12,903 which was 6.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Santosh Pandey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vinod Singh of BSP by a margin of 17,372 votes which was 9.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 190 Lambhua Assembly segment of the 38. Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.51%, while it was 59.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lambhua went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.190 Lambhua Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 386. In 2012, there were 346 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.190 Lambhua comprises of the following areas of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Lambhua Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lambhua constituency, which are: Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Kadipur, Patti, Pratapgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lambhua is approximately 510 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lambhua is: 26°07’48.0"N 82°10’15.6"E.

