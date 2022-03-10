Lambi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gurmeet Singh Khudian AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Lambi seat in Punjab. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana (INC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), Parkash Singh Badal (SAD), Rakesh Dhingra (BJP), Jaswinder Singh (SADASM), Gurtej Singh (IND), Charanjit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 81.35%, which is -4.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Parkash Singh of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.83 Lambi (लांबी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. Lambi is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 165263 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 79,170 were male and 86,091 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lambi in 2022 is: 1,087 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,748 eligible electors, of which 82,168 were male,74,166 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,066 eligible electors, of which 73,496 were male, 66,570 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lambi in 2017 was 518. In 2012, there were 391 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Parkash Singh of SAD won in this seat defeating Amarinder Singh of INC by a margin of 22,770 which was 16.99% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 49.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Maheshinder Singh of INC by a margin of 24,739 votes which was 20.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 55.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 83 Lambi Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Lambi are: Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana (INC), Gurmeet Singh Khudian (AAP), Parkash Singh Badal (SAD), Rakesh Dhingra (BJP), Jaswinder Singh (SADASM), Gurtej Singh (IND), Charanjit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.77%, while it was 87.23% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lambi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.83 Lambi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 168. In 2012, there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.83 Lambi comprises of the following areas of Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab: KCs Killianwali and Lambi and Panchayats Midda, Mohlan, Raniwala, Bodiwala Kharak Singh, Sarawan Bodla, Katianwali, Kabarwala of Bodiwala Kharak Singh KC of Tehsil Malout; Panchayats Alamwala, Bhagwan Pura of Malout KC; Panchayats Burajsidhwan, Shamkot, Mahni Khera, Khema Khera, Dabwali Rahurianwali, Kolianwali of Danewala KC of Malout Tehsil; Panchayats Tharajwala and Lalbai of KC Gidderbaha of Tehsil Gidderbaha.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Lambi constituency, which are: Balluana, Bathinda Rural, Gidderbaha, Malout, Jalalabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sirsa district of Haryana and Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Lambi is approximately 822 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lambi is: 30°05’22.2"N 74°30’32.4"E.

