Lamsang Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: NPP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Lamsang seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Pukhrambam Sumati Devi (NPP), Likmabam Manibabu Singh (INC), Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh (BJP), Khundrakpam Kanba Meitei (JDU), Arambam Karamjit Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 93.43%, which is 0.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.17 Lamsang (Lamshang) (लमसांग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Lamsang is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 31344 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,549 were male and 15,795 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lamsang in 2019 was: 1,016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,267 eligible electors, of which 15,033 were male,15,234 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,347 eligible electors, of which 13,859 were male, 13,488 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lamsang in 2017 was 130. In 2012, there were 80 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh of INC by a margin of 1,280 which was 4.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh of NCP by a margin of 3,144 votes which was 12.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17 Lamsang Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 92.65%, while it was 91.37% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lamsang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.17 Lamsang Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 41. In 2012, there were 35 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.17 Lamsang comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Lamsang constituency, which are: Patsoi, Sekmai, Saikul, Heingang, Thangmeiband, Uripok. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lamsang is approximately 207 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lamsang is: 24°52’57.7"N 93°53’47.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lamsang results.

