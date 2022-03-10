Lansdowne Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Lansdowne seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Daleep Singh Rawat (BJP), Anand Prakash (UKD), Narendra Singh (AAP), Ramesh Chandra Singh (URM), Anukriti Gusain Rawat (INC), Narendra Singh Rawat (IND), Mamta Devi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 46.04%, which is -1.83% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Daleep Singh Rawat of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lansdowne results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.40 Lansdowne (Kaludanda) (लैंसडाउन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Lansdowne is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 83,460 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44,352 were male and 39,107 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lansdowne in 2022 is: 882 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 84,832 eligible electors, of which 45,191 were male,39,641 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 76,445 eligible electors, of which 39,436 were male, 37,009 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Lansdowne in 2017 was 4,881. In 2012, there were 5,057 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Daleep Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat defeating Lt Gen(Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat, P V S M, V S M of INC by a margin of 6,475 which was 16.28% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Daleep Singh Rawat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lt Gen (Retd) Tejpal Singh Rawat Pvsm Vsm of UtRM by a margin of 5,438 votes which was 13.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.7% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40 Lansdowne Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Lansdowne are: Daleep Singh Rawat (BJP), Anand Prakash (UKD), Narendra Singh (AAP), Ramesh Chandra Singh (URM), Anukriti Gusain Rawat (INC), Narendra Singh Rawat (IND), Mamta Devi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 46.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 47.87%, while it was 52.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lansdowne went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.40 Lansdowne Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 133. In 2012, there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.40 Lansdowne comprises of the following areas of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: 4-Dhumakot Tehsil; KC Rikhnikhal, Panchayats 38-Kaudiya-2, 39-Kaudiya- 3, 40-Kaudiya-4, 44-Talla Badalpur-1, 45-Talla Badalpur-2, 46-Talla Badalpur-3 of Lansdowne KC and Lansdowne Cantt. Board of 5- Lansdowne Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Lansdowne constituency, which are: Salt, Ramnagar, Kotdwar, Yamkeshwar, Chaubattakhal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lansdowne is approximately 1074 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lansdowne is: 29°44’27.6"N 78°48’06.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lansdowne results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.