Late Manohar Parrikar's Son, Local Heavyweight, and AAP Turncoat Vie for Panaji Pie in Multi-corner Contest

The BJP rebel and son of the former chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar, local heavyweight Atanasio Monserrate of BJP, AAP's former chief ministerial candidate for Goa now contesting on a Congress ticket, and an AAP nominee trying his luck for the third time all are in the fray from Panaji constituency, making it one of the capital contests as Goa votes on Monday. The ruling BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Monserrate, a former Congressman who had defeated the saffron party candidate in 2019 but joined the BJP in 2020.

Opposing him is Utpal Parrikar, the son of the late chief minister and BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar. Upset over being denied a ticket by the BJP, the Parrikar junior is making his electoral debut as an independent candidate. In an interview with .

