Latest in Sena Vs Sena Battle: Workers from Both Factions Clash, 5 from Thackeray Camp Arrested

Five workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were arrested on Sunday after they clashed with supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction. However, they were later released on bail.

Five Sena workers were booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against 10 to 20 members of both the sides, including local MLA Sada Sarvankar after receiving complaints from the two groups, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

This came after Shinde camp’s Santosh Talavane was allegedly attacked by 31 people including Mahesh Sawant who belongs to the Thackeray-led Sena around 12.30 am in New Prabhadevi area.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who represents Thackeray camp, demanded action against Shinde camp legislator Sada Sarvankar under the Arms act for allegedly firing in public at the clash spot. He warned if action is not taken against Sarvankar, his party will hit the streets.

The Member of Parliament said there was an argument and workers of the two Sena factions clashed around midnight after the Ganesh immersion. Sawant alleged that Sarvankar verbally abused the rival group and fired twice in public.

Sarvankar, however, denied opening fire and claimed his rivals were trying to malign him.

Initially, one FIR was registered. Now, another FIR has also been registered under sections of rioting and the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said. “Police are verifying those involved in the scuffle and action is being taken against them," he said.

Based on a complaint by Santosh Talavane, the Dadar police arrested five Shiv Sena workers including Mahesh Sawant, another official said, adding that they were later released on bail.

(With PTI inputs)

