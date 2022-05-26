'LDF Govt Won't Compromise With Any Kind of Communalism': Kerala CM on PFI's Alappuzah Rally

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi vijayan said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will not compromise with communalism of any kind and that strong action will be taking against those trying to create rift between communities.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking about the provocative sloganeering by a child at a PFI rally and the hate speech by PC George, former MLA, whose bail was cancelled by the court on Wednesday.

“All [kinds of] communalism is the same, whether it’s majority communalism or minority communalism . It’s against the interest of our state, people. Both these groups think that they can reap benefit if there is a communal riot

The LDF policy is that there is no compromise in dealing against communalism," the chief minister said.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also accused the BJP of trying to “use places of worship as weapons".

Condemning the provocative slogans raised by a minor boy at the PFI rally, Pinarayi Vijayan said,"The 10- year old won’t be able to understand the extent of the danger of the slogans that he raised. The child is being used for that. There is the person who carried the child in his shoulders . He has been arrested. The organiser has also been arrested".

The chief minister added that a case against PC George was possible because it’s Kerala and the LDF is ruling. He said, “Our land is not a place where one can say whatever they feel like. Our land has accepted the culture of secularism. Anything that hampers secularism will not be accepted, that is LDF government’s firm stand".

PC George, a former MLA was first arrested in May 1 for his hate speech and anti-Muslim remarks. He was granted bail on the same day but made another hate speech in Ernakulam while on bail and was booked under IPC Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed).

Police have also approached the court stating that PC George had violated his bail condition and that his bail order should be cancelled. His bail was cancelled, following which, he was arrested by the Trivandrum Police on Wednesday.

