Leaders from Across Spectrum Wish India on 76th I-Day: Read What CM Mamata, RSS Chief Said

On India’s 76th Independence Day, political leaders from across the spectrum wished the country.

Paying homage to the people who fought for India’s Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country’s democratic values. Banerjee said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.

“Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country’s independence, Banerjee tweeted. “We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights, she added.

Banerjee will be present at the main Independence Day function of the state at Kolkata’s Red Road.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India got freedom after a lot of struggle and it needs to be self-reliant. Addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city after hoisting the national flag on India’s 76th Independence Day, Bhagwat said the country will give the message of peace to the world.

He also said people should think what they can give to the country rather than ask what the country or society is giving them. “Today is the day of pride and resolution. The country got freedom after a lot of struggle, it needs to be self-reliant. Those who want to be independent need to become self-reliant in everything," he said. Bhagwat said the RSS has worked for creating an awareness about “desh bhakti" (patriotism) and imbibing it in the people of the country. “You need to maintain relations with the world but on your own terms, and for it you need to become that capable. Those who want to be independent should also become capable in respect of their security," he said. Bhagwat said the tricolour tells us how the country should be and how it will be when it becomes big in the world. “That country will not rule over others, it will spread love across the world and sacrifice for the interest of the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi extended her greetings on I-Day. “In the last 75 years, India has made a global mark in science, education, health, information technology and other areas through the sheer hard work of talented Indians..," read her statement.

