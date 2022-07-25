Learn from Other States, Ensure Central Schemes Reach All, Push Agritech And Sports: PM at NDA CMs' Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Alliance-ruled states at the BJP headquarters Sunday, with a focus on the implementation of central government schemes in their states.

The PM reviewed the progress on a set of tasks he had given out in the previous Mukhyamantri Parishad meetings in December and January.

Sources stated that the majority of these undertakings had been accomplished, including tours of governors in their respective states in districts that are at the borders. “These tours were aimed at resolving internal border issues and as we have seen in the past few months steps were taken to solve state border rows by having wider consultations," added a source.

Another task that the PM had assigned was for all ministers to enhance their social media presence.

Advertisement

“A target was set to have at least five per cent of the total voters in the constituency as followers, so that the minister can at least reach out to the voters via social media if not in person. And this was assumed that one voter is likely to connect with at least five when there is engagement," said the source.

Sources added that there has been a lot of work on the implementation of the National Education Policy and having a plan to provide education in the mother tongue, a task that had been given by the PM in the previous meeting.

Emulate

The states were given the task to replicate Goa’s Swayampurna scheme which aims to ensure every scheme reaches every citizen and no beneficiary is left behind.

“This time as well, the PM emphasised on ‘saturation level coverage’ of key government schemes like Gati Shakti, Har Ghar Jal, and Direct Benefit Transfer. The Goa chief minister just two days before this meet took a review meeting of state officials. Earlier, the PM had asked the states to undertake a study of Haryana’s Pariwar Pehchan Patra scheme," a source said.

Advertisement

Focus on agri-technology

In the meeting that took place in Varanasi in December and then in January also, states were asked to modify the syllabus in agriculture universities along with revamping agri-technology. However, in Sunday’s meeting, the PM focussed on the use of nano fertilisers on crops, using Gobardhan (biodegradable waste) from rural parts of the country, added sources.

Advertisement

Promoting sports

The Prime Minister had asked states to hold Sansad Khel Kud Pratispardha and Healthy Child competitions at different levels, and he reviewed their performance.

“The PM believes that there is a lot to be done to engage the youth in every constituency and that sports facilities should be upgraded. He also urged that BJP-ruled states should be known for promoting sports culture," said sources.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister in previous meetings had asked the chief ministers to ensure that towns, villages, and cities celebrate their foundation days so residents feel a sense of belongingness.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here