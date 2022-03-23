Left Front Takes Out Rally in Bengal's Birbhum, Says Attempt to Hush Up 'mass Murder' Will Be Resisted

The Left Front (LF) on Wednesday took out a rally in Rampurhat town of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, demanding justice for those killed in violence in the area the day before. LF chairman Biman Bose, who led the rally along with CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim, said any attempt to hush up the “mass murder" would be resisted.

Bose slammed the police for “not doing anything" to rescue the villagers. Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the incident, Salim alleged that illegal sand mining mafia played a role in the attacks.

He demanded stern punishment for the perpetrators. “We want strictest punishment for those involved in the barbaric attack," he said.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday. The incident is suspected to be the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official’s murder.

