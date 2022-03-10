Lehra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10AM

Live election results updates of Lehra seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Gobind Singh Longowal (SAD), Barinder Kumar Goyal (AAP), Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (INC), Sher Singh (SADASM), Hardeep Singh (RVNSP), Satwant Singh (IND), Jagdish Singh Atwal (IND), Parminder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh (IND), Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SADS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.6%, which is -5.66% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Parminder Singh Dhindsa of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lehra results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.99 Lehra (Lehragaga) (लहरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sangrur district of Punjab. Lehra is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 172109 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,015 were male and 91,084 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lehra in 2022 is: 1,124 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,113 eligible electors, of which 86,982 were male,75,129 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,40,252 eligible electors, of which 75,929 were male, 64,323 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Lehra in 2017 was 1,554. In 2012, there were 431 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Parminder Singh Dhindsa of SAD won in this seat defeating Rajinder Kaur Bhattal of INC by a margin of 26,815 which was 19.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 47.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhwant Singh of SAD by a margin of 3,355 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.27% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 99 Lehra Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Lehra are: Gobind Singh Longowal (SAD), Barinder Kumar Goyal (AAP), Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (INC), Sher Singh (SADASM), Hardeep Singh (RVNSP), Satwant Singh (IND), Jagdish Singh Atwal (IND), Parminder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh (IND), Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SADS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 85.26%, while it was 85.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lehra went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.99 Lehra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.99 Lehra comprises of the following areas of Sangrur district of Punjab: Moonak Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Lehra constituency, which are: Dirba, Shutrana, Budhlada. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Jind and Fatehabad districts of Haryana.

The total area covered by Lehra is approximately 595 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lehra is: 29°51’15.1"N 75°55’16.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lehra results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.