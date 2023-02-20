‘Let Them Print Big Posters’: Karnataka BJP Mocks Cong’s ‘Flower on Ear' Campaign Over State Budget

In poll-bound Karnataka, a tug of war has started between the ruling BJP and Congress over the latter’s ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ campaign where party’s national general secretary CT Ravi has mocked former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar for wearing flowers behind their ears.

“I myself am telling them it looks good on them. The poster was a little small. Let them print big posters and paste them and also print pictures with flowers on ears. Don’t ask me further details," said Ravi.

The ‘flower on ear’ campaign was launched by the Congress to protest BJP’s state budget. ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ means someone has been tricked, in this case, the opposition has alleged that the ruling government has cheated the people of Karnataka by not fulfilling the promises it had made in 2018.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also hit out at the Congress and said the nation became a beggar since its rule after Independence. “The Congress after all these years of Independence kept flowers on the ears of people and ruled the country. Under the Congress regime, there were no developmental works," Kateel said.

He further said if the country has received respect and accolades today, it’s because of the BJP government. “If there has been developmental works done in the state that’s happened during the BJP government. The Congress, which cannot withstand it, has launched this campaign and all that they will be left with is flowers at the end of the elections."

Congress Slams BJP for Making Remarks

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called out BJP for insulting Karnataka and India. “This is anti-national. They (BJP) are daring to mock the people of Karnataka and India. I challenge JP Nadda today, who is here, to act against Nalin Kumar Kateel," Surjewala said.

Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge asked Kateel to brush up history before accusing the Opposition. “He (Kateel) seems to be clueless. He doesn’t have strength to go against his own colleagues even as his own people are attacking him," Kharge said.

However, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had called the Congress’ ‘Kivi Mele Hoova’ campaign nothing but a gimmick to get prominence on social media.

