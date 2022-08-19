'Like Women Abroad Change Boyfriends...': BJP's Vijayvargiya Stirs Row With Remark on Nitish Kumar

In a controversial take on the political change in Bihar, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya compared Nitish Kumar’s severance of ties with the saffron party to a ‘foreign woman frequently/unexpectedly changing her boyfriends’.

“When I was travelling abroad, someone said women there change their boyfriends at any time. The Chief Minister of Bihar is also similar, never know who’s hand he may hold or leave," said Vijayvargiya, according to ANI.

Vijayvargiya, known for his contentious comments, had last sparked outrage in June when he proposed hiring ‘Agniveers’ as security guards at the party office. Later, he claimed that the “toolkit gang" twisted his remarks.

In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP last week.

Meanwhile, former JD(U) national president RCP Singh on Thursday alleged that Kumar, the party’s de facto leader, had decided to ditch the BJP soon after assembly elections in adjoining Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

The former Union minister, who quit the party in disgrace less than a fortnight ago, said he was now not averse to joining the BJP and claimed that he was opposed to yet another volte face by Kumar, a reason why his former mentor was now gunning for him. The bureaucrat turned politician, who was in the eye of the political storm that swept across the state recently, was talking to reporters in Gopalganj district where he went to offer prayers at a shrine.

“How many times can you ditch your allies? You did it in 1994, then again in 2013, 2017 and, now, in 2022," said Singh, who is being accused of being an agent of the BJP by the JD(U).

The former UP cadre IAS officer, who hails from the same Nalanda district as the Bihar CM, made a tongue-in-cheek remark when asked about Kumar having earned the epithet of palturam (turncoat). “I would not agree to the name of Ram being dragged into this. But, yes, the political somersaults will cause many such unflattering labels being attached to him," said Singh, who had to give up his berth in the Union cabinet last month after the JD(U) denied him another term in the Rajya Sabha.

