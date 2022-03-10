Lilong Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Antas Khan of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Lilong seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Y. Antas Khan (BJP), Syed Anwar Hussain (INC), Mohd Abdul Nasir (JDU), Abdul Manan (IND), Md Irshad Hussain (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.37%, which is -1.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Muhammad Abdul Nasir of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.30 Lilong (लिलोंग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Lilong is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 32990 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 16,229 were male and 16,761 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lilong in 2019 was: 1,033 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,182 eligible electors, of which 15,350 were male,15,832 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,849 eligible electors, of which 13,579 were male, 14,270 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lilong in 2017 was 51. In 2012, there were 25 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Muhammad Abdul Nasir of INC won in this seat defeating Y Antas Khan of IND by a margin of 1,268 which was 4.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 36.69% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Md Abdul Nasir of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Md Azizul Haque Khan of IND by a margin of 3,957 votes which was 15.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 30 Lilong Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Lilong are: Y. Antas Khan (BJP), Syed Anwar Hussain (INC), Mohd Abdul Nasir (JDU), Abdul Manan (IND), Md Irshad Hussain (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.09%, while it was 90.62% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lilong went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.30 Lilong Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 37 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.30 Lilong comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Lilong constituency, which are: Khangabo, Wabgai, Wangoi, Keirao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lilong is approximately 273 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lilong is: 24°40’08.8"N 93°58’48.0"E.

