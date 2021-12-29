'Liquor for Rs 70, Will be Reduced Further to Rs 50': Andhra BJP Chief's Promise in Exchange for 1 Crore Votes

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has promised voters to provide liquor for just Rs 70 if his party gets one crore votes. He further assured to reduced the promised rate to Rs 50, “if there’s more revenue left".

“Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50," Veerraju said in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A report in India Today quoted him as saying that one crore people in the state were consuming liquor at a higher price and asked them to vote for the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections in the state for cheap liquor.

He alleged that poor quality liquor was being sold at a high price in the state, in connivance with the ruling party leaders.

