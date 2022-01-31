Live Interaction at PM Narendra Modi's 1st Virtual Rally 'Jan Chaupal' for Uttar Pradesh Today

Amid continuing Covid restrictions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first virtual rally ‘Jan Chaupal’, targeting to cover five districts, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Shamli and Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

For this virtual rally, LED screens will be placed across 21 assembly constituencies in these districts, with permission to have 300 to 500 people at one place following Covid protocols.

As part of the effective outreach, the party has planned a live two-way video conferencing system, where the PM is expected to interact with the candidates. The link of the rally has been shared with the local voters to ensure majority attend.

This will enable voters to see their respective candidates as the PM introduces them live.

“It is an expanded and better version of any video conference," said Kameshwar Nath Mishra, UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT head.

During the one-hour programme, the croma studio used will be linked in Delhi and in Lucknow. The Lucknow studio will relay the programme and link up with the Delhi studio.

While PM Modi will address the rally from Delhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be linked from Agra.

Sources said that every virtual address will be promoted on all social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

Party sources stated that all booths will be activated and beneficiaries of the government schemes too will be connected in the virtual rally.

The BJP is using the virtual rallies model that it implemented in West Bengal and Bihar, but it will be on a far larger scale in Uttar Pradesh.

From 3D studio mix to audio conference, the BJP is training its technical workforce to give voters a real-time feel of an election rally.

The party has launched Voters Connect Digital Campaign for voters of East UP and the target is to connect with at least five lakh households.

The campaign will send videos of government achievements and targeted video for segments, be it beneficiaries or others to those connected to the party.

Sources stated that BJP has been putting efforts to prepare itself in case Covid restrictions will not be lifted.

Senior party leaders believe that PM address will be a game-changer in the region where SP- RLD alliance is posing a challenge to the party in repeating its 2017 polls performance.

The party has set up infrastructure to conduct such rallies compared to its opposition that has been crying hoarse over lack of funds to have a virtual campaign in place, sources said.

However, realising that a significant portion of the area falls in rural category where personal connect has an edge over virtual connect, the party has kept its campaign in hybrid mode.

Senior leaders of the party, including party president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are campaigning by visiting voters in their colonies.

While Samajwadi Party is focussing majorly on press conferences and its candidates having smaller meetings with the voters, the BJP has taken the lead with almost the entire central leadership reaching out to voters via ‘Prabhavi Matdata Sammelans’.

“Cohorts with a selected group of voters are being planned daily. These cohorts are with those people of the constituency that hold sway/or can influence other voters and are addressed by the top most leaders in the party," said a senior party leader.​

