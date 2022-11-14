LIVE: State's Industrial Sector Emerged Stronger After Covid, Says CM Bhupendra Patel at News18's 'Gujarat Adhiveshan'

Last Updated: November 14, 2022, 16:50 IST
New Delhi, India
News18 India’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ LIVE Updates: The race for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is heating up with BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaving no stone unturn to win the crucial polls. Read More
“Our fight is only with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party’s account will not be opened", said Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil at the News18 ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event.
“BJP is a party of workers who stay united even if no ticket is given to them," said BJP State Chief CR Patil at the News18 India ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’. The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.
“BJP’s victory in Gujarat is confirmed. People know that their dreams will come true only with BJP, We will win by huge majority in Gujarat," said BJP State Chief CR Patil at the News18 India ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event. Attacking the Congress, Patil said that dynastic politics is behind its end.
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party state President CR Patil speaking at the News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ said the people of Gujarat have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the BJP will form the government with big majority.
“BJP is at number 1 in Gujarat and there is a fight between Congress and AAP for number two, Congress will be at number three in the election," said BJP Candidate Alpesh Thakor at News18’s Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor who is a candidate for the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections told News18 India at the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event the reason why he left the party in 2019.
“Our government has already been working to make Gujarat happy, and will continue to do so," said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the News18 ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event. He also said, “Gujarat is the first state in the country where health card of pregnant women is being prepared".
Citing Gujarat’s ranking in the Ease of Business Index, Logistics Performance Index and Niti Aayog, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the News18 Gujarat Adhiveshan said: “In the last eight years, about Rs 7 lakh crore investment has come in Gujarat, many policies have been made for development." He further added FDI reached 51 Billion Dollars from 2003-2022.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel addresses the News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’. “Gujarat’s industrial sector has emerged stronger after a disease like Coronavirus," he said.
Calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra a success, Congress National Spokesperson Rohan Gupta said, “the Bharat Jodo Yatra is amazing that Modi ji had to go to South for two days where there is no election."
“Whenever there were agitations in Gujarat, BJP listened to the people and solved them," said BJP leader Hardik Patel at the News18 Gujarat Adhiveshan event.
Congress National Spokesperson Rohan Gupta at the News18 Gujarat Adhiveshan event said, “Congress is fighting for the people. This time there will be a change." The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.
Speaking on the role of Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections at the News17 Gujarat Adhiveshan, BJP Leader Hardik Patel said 17 MLAs have left the party. “Congress cannot handle itself or MLAs then how will it handle Gujarat," he said.
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, at News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event, the leaders from the ruling and opposition parties will come together and highlight their perspectives on issues related to the future of Gujarat.
This high–impact platform will see leading political personalities come together and discuss issues that most impact voters in the state. Among the topics of discussion will be how the state’s development has been under the BJP’s leadership, what lies ahead for the state, how the betterment of the youth can be a priority, and so on.
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections, News18 India, the country’s No.1 Hindi News channel is hosting the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event will witness the top political minds of the country sharing a platform and their thoughts and points of view regarding key issues pertaining to the state in the run-up to the assembly elections.
News18 India’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ has kicked off on Monday. The event will see top political leaders — including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel — in attendance as they discuss key national and regional issues in the backdrop of the much-anticipated Gujarat elections.
This high–impact platform will see leading political personalities come together and discuss issues that most impact voters in the state. Among the topics of discussion will be how the state’s development has been under the BJP’s leadership, what lies ahead for the state, how the betterment of the youth can be a priority, and so on. The leaders from the ruling and opposition parties will come together and highlight their perspectives on issues related to the future of Gujarat.
The marquee event, which is being held at Ahmedabad’s Hyatt Regency, will witness political stalwarts including the Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Gujarat Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s Gujarat State President, CR Patil, and several other leaders in attendance and gracing the stage of Gujarat Adhiveshan.
The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced, weeks after it announced polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House.
The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on October 10, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80-plus senior citizens and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.
Read all the Latest Politics News here