Home » News » Politics » More Trouble for RaGa: Amid Uproar Over Criticising India in UK, Lok Sabha Panel Scans His Old Speech

More Trouble for RaGa: Amid Uproar Over Criticising India in UK, Lok Sabha Panel Scans His Old Speech

The committee has summoned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who had filed the notice against him, for a hearing on March 14

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Dubey and Joshi had filed a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi on February 7 for his remarks on Prime Minister Modi. (Twitter/@INCIndia)
Dubey and Joshi had filed a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi on February 7 for his remarks on Prime Minister Modi. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Lok Sabha’s Ethics and Privileges Committee has initiated action on the breach of privilege notice filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in February for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The committee has summoned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who had filed the notice against him, for a hearing on March 14.

Dubey and Joshi had filed a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi on February 7 for his remarks on Prime Minister Modi.

Gandhi, in his Feb 7 parliamentary speech, alleged that PM Modi was behind the success of Adani Group’s owner Gautam Adani amid the report released by Hindenburg Research. He also displayed a picture in the Lok Sabha where the multi-millionaire was seen sharing a space with the Prime Minister inside a private jet.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The notice accused Rahul Gandhi of making “defamatory, misleading, unparliamentary and baseless allegations" in his motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 03, 2023, 14:31 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Raises Temperature By Posing Seductively In Stylish Blue Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics