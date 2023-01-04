Lok Sabha to Panchayat: Bengal BJP Gets Ready for Poll Dance, to Discuss Strategy at Tomorrow’s Meet

With Sunil Bansal, national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), considered one of the architects of the victory in Uttar Pradesh, at the helm of organisational strengthening, the party’s West Bengal unit will meet on Thursday to draw up a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had made a massive gain in the previous Lok Sabha polls when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 22 seats.

As the core committee meets on Thursday, each member will be given a responsibility, apart from giving them a sense of work that party would want them to undertake.

“We had met in Delhi during parliament session where J P Nadda had addressed the MPs and state in charge and co- in-charge as well. While the strategy can’t be discussed in that group, it was decided to have another meeting in the state to take on TMC," added the source.

The party is also preparing for the panchayat elections. The party cadre had, as per the leaders, witnessed massive violence and many had to leave the state and seek refuge in nearby states after winning the previous panchayat polls. The party is going to prepare a strategy for a situation like this as well.

Eighteen leaders have been invited for this meeting. Sources stated Mithun Chakraborty, too, is among the invited. The meet is also likely to discuss counter strategy in case any central government scheme is prevented from being implemented in the state, sources said.

Sources said the meeting, thoroughly organisational in nature, will also decide the line of action for the party to reach out to voters.

“We already had 18 seats and now won 77 seats in assembly. The organisation has a foundation here, unlike the previous occasions. We will set a target to win seats and hope to make inroads even in seats that went to the TMC and others in 2019. The strength of our cadre will ensure that the state contributes towards PM Modi’s comeback," said a senior party leader. ​

