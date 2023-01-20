'Love to Have You Over, Serve Lunch': Amid AAP vs BJP Tussle, Delhi L-G Sends Letter to CM Kejriwal

Accusing Arvind Kejriwal of making “misleading and derogatory remarks", Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday wrote to the chief minister saying that when he invited Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, for talks, they chose to come with 80 people. The L-G added that he would, in fact, “love" to have the two leaders over, and would have “served lunch as well".

Given the short notice and sudden demand on Kejriwal’s part, it would not have been possible to have a meeting with 70 to 80 people at once, nor would have it served any concrete purpose, he explained.

“Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture that ‘the LG refused to meet me’," Saxena said. “I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me," the L-G wrote to Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Referring to Kejriwal’s attack on him in the Assembly two days ago, Saxena said, “As to ‘who is LG’ and ‘where did he come from’, can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India, others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse."

The L-G also said that he was not acting as a “headmaster", as Kejriwal remarked “sarcastically", but was working as a “benign yet conscientious voice" of the people derived from the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Friday alleged that LG was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

Advertisement

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

Advertisement

“Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government’s functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.

Read all the Latest Politics News here