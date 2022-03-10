Lucknow East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Lucknow East seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anurag Singh Bhadouriya (SP), Aashish Kumar Sinha (BSP), Ashutosh Tandon (Gopal Ji) (BJP), Manoj Tiwari (INC), Avinash Bharti (ASPKR), Alok Singh (AAP), Dilip Kumar Rastogi (BJMP), Naimish Pratap Narayan Singh (RRP), Vijay Laxmi Jaiswal (GPPA), Vinai Prakash Srivastava (BKRSKD), Ravikant Jha Sintu (LKD), Shiva Gupta (SSEP), Anurodh Srivastava (IND), Mridul Kumar Srivastava (Advocate) (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.8%, which is 1.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashutosh Tandan &Quot;Gopal Ji&Quot; of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.173 Lucknow East (Lucknow Purab) (लखनऊ पूर्व) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow East is part of Lucknow Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 412201 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,246 were male and 1,88,923 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lucknow East in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,31,504 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,56,340 eligible electors, of which 1,91,777 were male, 1,64,557 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lucknow East in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 502 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashutosh Tandan &Quot;Gopal Ji&Quot; of BJP won in this seat defeating Anurag Singh of INC by a margin of 79,230 which was 34.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kalraj Mishra of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Juhie Singh of SP by a margin of 20,818 votes which was 11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 173 Lucknow East Assembly segment of the 35. Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow East are: Anurag Singh Bhadouriya (SP), Aashish Kumar Sinha (BSP), Ashutosh Tandon (Gopal Ji) (BJP), Manoj Tiwari (INC), Avinash Bharti (ASPKR), Alok Singh (AAP), Dilip Kumar Rastogi (BJMP), Naimish Pratap Narayan Singh (RRP), Vijay Laxmi Jaiswal (GPPA), Vinai Prakash Srivastava (BKRSKD), Ravikant Jha Sintu (LKD), Shiva Gupta (SSEP), Anurodh Srivastava (IND), Mridul Kumar Srivastava (Advocate) (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.95%, while it was 53.13% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lucknow East went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.173 Lucknow East Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.173 Lucknow East comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 10, 18, 28, 34, 37, 40, 44, 55, 57, 58, 61, 73, 79, 86, 88, 96 and 97 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lucknow East constituency, which are: Lucknow Central, Lucknow North, Lucknow West, Lucknow Cantt., Bakshi Kaa Talab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lucknow East is approximately 41 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lucknow East is: 26°53’11.8"N 80°59’00.6"E.

