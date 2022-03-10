Lucknow North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Lucknow North seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arvind Shukla (IND), Pankaj Sharma (IND), Sarvesh Sai (IND), Ajay Kumar Srivastava (INC), Dr. Neeraj Bora (BJP), Pooja Shukla (SP), Mohd Sarwar Malik (BSP), Amit Shrivastav (Tyagi) (AAP), Kaushal Kishore (MAP), Noor Mo Varsi (GPPA), Brijesh Chandra Awasthi (MARD), Rani Siddiqui (SPI), Sanjay Singh Rana (BSPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.24%, which is -0.02% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Neeraj Bora of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lucknow North results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.172 Lucknow North (Lucknow Uttar) (लखनऊ उत्तर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow North is part of Lucknow Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 351919 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,138 were male and 1,66,759 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lucknow North in 2019 was: 901 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,36,229 eligible electors, of which 2,18,388 were male,1,84,893 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,777 eligible electors, of which 1,83,304 were male, 1,53,473 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lucknow North in 2017 was 361. In 2012, there were 204 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Neeraj Bora of BJP won in this seat defeating Abhishek Mishr of SP by a margin of 27,276 which was 12.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abhishek Mishra of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Neeraj Bora of INC by a margin of 2,219 votes which was 1.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.11% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 172 Lucknow North Assembly segment of the 35. Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Rajnath Singh of BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lucknow Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow North are: Arvind Shukla (IND), Pankaj Sharma (IND), Sarvesh Sai (IND), Ajay Kumar Srivastava (INC), Dr. Neeraj Bora (BJP), Pooja Shukla (SP), Mohd Sarwar Malik (BSP), Amit Shrivastav (Tyagi) (AAP), Kaushal Kishore (MAP), Noor Mo Varsi (GPPA), Brijesh Chandra Awasthi (MARD), Rani Siddiqui (SPI), Sanjay Singh Rana (BSPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.26%, while it was 50.26% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lucknow North went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.172 Lucknow North Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.172 Lucknow North comprises of the following areas of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 9, 14, 27, 38, 39, 41, 43, 45, 48, 51, 60, 66, 69, 72, 84, 93, 103 and 105 in Lucknow (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Lucknow Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lucknow North constituency, which are: Lucknow Central, Lucknow East, Bakshi Kaa Talab. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lucknow North is approximately 41 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lucknow North is: 26°54’10.1"N 80°55’52.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lucknow North results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.