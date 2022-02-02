‘Maal Wohi, Lifafa Naya’, Yogi Adityanath’s Cheeky ‘Pair of Two Boys’ Attack On Akhilesh, Jayant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on his opponent, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his alliance with the Congress during the previous polls and the SP-RLD alliance which was announced in December last year.

Comparing Akhilesh’s equation with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said that what they are offering is the same old administration in new packaging.

“Like this pair of two boys (Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary) a similar jodi had come up in 2014 and 2017. But people showed these boys from Lucknow and Delhi that they’re not worthy," he said.

“In Muzaffarnagar riots, the Lucknow boy (Akhilesh) was getting murders committed while the Delhi boy (Rahul Gandhi) supported rioters. Maal toh wohi hai, lifafa naya hai (it’s the same old items in a new packaging)," Yogi added.

His attack comes days after Akhilesh accused the BJP of delaying his visit to Muzaffarnagar where he was campaigning with Jayant Chaudhary. The SP chief said his chopper was not allowed to take off on time.

Last week, Yogi Adityanath had called the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav supporters of Pakistan and “worshippers of Jinnah". His remark ostensibly referred to the SP president’s recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name.

He said the election is of the 80 vs 20 and that 80 per cent of the voters are with the BJP. Before that Adityanath referred to Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav as “abbajaan" (Urdu word for father). Experts believe that the language of political leaders will become more polarising as polling for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh draws near.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases and polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

