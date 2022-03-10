Machhlishahr Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mala Devi (INC), Mehi Lal (BJP), Dr. Ragini (SP), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Achchhelal (RUPA), Palak Dhari (PPOID), Premchand Gautam (AAP), S. P. Manav (ASPKR), Rang Bahadur (JAP), Satya Prakash (BRDCP).

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Machhlishahr results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.369 Machhlishahr (मछलीशहर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Machhlishahr is part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.27% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,86,485 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,899 were male and 1,80,573 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Machhlishahr in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,45,711 eligible electors, of which 1,95,128 were male,1,70,007 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,57,038 eligible electors, of which 1,92,922 were male, 1,64,109 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Machhlishahr in 2017 was 172. In 2012, there were 106 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagdish Sonkar of SP won in this seat defeating Anita Rawat of BJP by a margin of 4,179 which was 2.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 34.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagdish Sonkar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rampher Gautam of BSP by a margin of 24,425 votes which was 13.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 44.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 369 Machhlishahr Assembly segment of the 74. Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) of BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat defeating Tribhuvan Ram (T.Ram) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.06%, while it was 52.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Machhlishahr went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.369 Machhlishahr Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 397. In 2012, there were 395 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.369 Machhlishahr comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Belawan, 7 Barsathi and 8 Nigoh of 5 Mariahu Tehsil; KCs 1 Kasba, 2 Ramgarh and Machchlishahar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Machhlishahr Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Machhlishahr constituency, which are: Mungra Badshahpur, Bhadohi, Mariyahu, Malhani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Machhlishahr is approximately 531 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Machhlishahr is: 25°36’24.8"N 82°28’04.8"E.

