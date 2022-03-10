Home » News » Politics » Madan Kaushik Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Madan Kaushik Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Madan Kaushik of BJP in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Madan Kaushik has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 07:05 IST

President of the ruling BJP, Madan Kaushik is contesting to enter the assembly for the fifth straight term from Haridwar. Though, this time he is facing a tough contest from the Congress. From a student leader to a humble dairy products seller, Kaushik’s journey in the BJP has been quite interesting. A former minister in the BC Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Rawat cabinet, Kaushik was given the crucial task of heading the BJP state organisation last year after CM Trivendra Rawat was dropped. The poll result in state will prove his organisational mettle. Interestingly, right after the polling on February 14, several leaders from Haridwar district alleged that Kaushik was working against party interests.

HaridwarElection Results

  • 2022 Results
Party
Candidate Name
BSP
Charan Singh Saini
BJP
Madan Kaushik
INC
Satpal Brahmachari
RVVP
Ajay Kumar Gupta
NYDS
Anurag Sharma
UKD
Adesh Kumar Marwari
AAP
Sanjay Saini
SP
Sarita Agarwal
IND
Mohd Aazam
  • Graduate and above
  • Criminal cases
  • Assets more than Rs 1 cr
  • Deposit Forfeited

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Madan Kaushik is 57 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 6.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 52.3 lakh.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Madan Kaushik contesting on a BJP ticket from Haridwar constituency.

first published: March 10, 2022, 07:05 IST