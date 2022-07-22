'Made Enough Money for 2-3 Generations Using Nehru-Gandhi Name': Karnataka Congress MLA Sparks Row

Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar sparked controversy on Thursday with his comments on “making money using Nehru-Gandhi name for decades". This led to another round of political bickering between the Congress and the BJP as the latter slammed the grand old party for “corruption".

“We have made enough for two to three generations in the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and if we are not prepared for this (protests), then in the future there will be worms in our food," Kumar said.

The former Karnataka assembly speaker, who made headlines with his obnoxious rape comment: “when rape is inevitable, enjoy it", made Thursday’s statement in light of protests that Enforcement Directorate summons to Sonia Gandhi.

Soon, the BJP hit back and called Congress leaders “Sonia Gandhi’s thug followers". “In the past, they (Congress) looted and jammed people’s lives under the pretext of eradicating poverty. Today they are taking to the streets to protect their leader who is caught in a corruption scandal and creating traffic jams. Is it possible to expect civil behaviour from Sonia’s thug followers?" CN Ashwath Narayan, minister for higher education, tweeted.

“Yes. @KRRameshKumar1 has spoken the truth. He has clearly stated how the party has @INCKarnataka has looted the people’s wealth since Nehru’s time. It is because of this daylight robbery that today there is a situation for a Congress-free India," Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said.

