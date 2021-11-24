Madhya Pradesh: After Hearing Digvijaya Singh's 'Ramdhun' Remark, BJP MLA Switches To A Different Tune

Often in the limelight for their public remarks, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and BJP’s MLA and the former MP assembly Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma are pitted against each other in an interesting tug of war in the state. Interestingly, both have reposed faith in Lord Ram while taking each other on over political ideologies. Previously, in a viral video, the MLA had threatened to smash the knees of Congress leaders while Digvijaya Singh has announced to perform Ramdhun at the former’s residence on Nov 24.

It all started when a video of Sharma, an MLA from Bhopal went viral in which he was heard urging the public to smash the knees of Congress leaders if they enter the area concerned. “Digvijaya Singh had come here and you all know what he did for you," he said. As the video went viral, a political veteran latched onto the opportunity announcing that he was both a Congress leader and a Gandhian person. “I will start a yatra from the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Nov 24 and will perform Ramdhun at Rameshwar Sharma’s house. Let him break my knees," he added.

Apparently, on the back foot after his video went viral, Sharma on Nov 23 a day ahead of the proposed visit from Singh at his home, put up large hoardings of lord Ram outside his home and made arrangements to welcome the Rajya Sabha MP and others with grand arrangements.

“It seems special mercy of the almighty that a person (DIgvijaya Singh) who was against lord Ram all through his life has announced to sing Ramdhun at my doorsteps. I will leave no stone unturned to welcome the guests and will apologise to them if I am short in anything," Sharma said on Tuesday.

However, the Congress leaders took it as a surrender from him. It’s like a meek surrender from Rameshwar Sharma who had announced to smash the knees of Congress leaders, former minister and Digvijaya Singh loyalist PC Sharma said reacting to the remarks from the BJP MLA.

To add, Sharma in the past has landed into trouble with his inflammatory remarks on the Jodha-Akbar love relationship and the Sindhi community. However political analysts see nothing abnormal in the move from Singh, Dinesh Gupta a senior political journalist justified RS member’s move saying he is trying to offer a reply on behalf of his party. He wondered why leaders like MPCC Kamal Nath did not react to the remarks from Sharma.

However, still many believe that there are often unseen aims behind everything Digvijaya Singh says or does in politics and only time will tell what his actual aim was behind the said move against a BJP leader which certainly does not match to his political stature.

