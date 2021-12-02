Madhya Pradesh: BJP Minister Usha Thakur Says Tribal Hero's Amulets Can Prevent Covid-19, Cure Any Disease

Even as Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sounded an alert for a possible third wave of the coronavirus, especially amid the emergence of the omicron variant, one of his cabinet ministers has offered a bizarre solution to the threat of a third wave. Culture minister Usha Thakur told the media that there was nothing to worry about, and that amulets could cure any disease and would prevent Covid-19 as well.

The BJP minister is planning a tribute to tribal hero Tantya Mama on his martyrdom day on December 4, at a remote location in Indore. Thakur said, “We are going to pay tribute to Tantya Mama, whose amulets can cure any disease. So neither nature nor the almighty will pose any hurdle in the proceedings," Thakur said, when asked to comment on the gathering in the wake of the a third wave threat.

As part of the tribal outreach programme by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the party is busy preparing for the December 4 event at Patalpani, a remote hilly settlement in Mhow (Indore), to honour tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bhil. Patalpani railway station has already been named after the tribal hero.

Bhawarkuan Square in Indore will also be named after the revolutionary as part of the celebrations. A rally of 5,000 bikers will move towards Patalpani after the square’s renaming ceremony on December 4. Chouhan will be unveiling a statue of the tribal freedom fighter in Patalpani during the event.

This is not the first time Thakur has made such bizarre statements. Last year, she had claimed that those leading a vedic lifestyle were not prone to Covid-19. Months ago, she also held a yagna at Indore airport to “ward off the coronavirus".

Over the past few days, Chouhan has held meetings to assess preparations ahead of a possible third wave and has directed the administration to be on high alert as well as cautioning the public against the virus threat.

