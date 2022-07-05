Everybody needs a break or two and on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen taking one in between campaigning for the upcoming two-phase civic polls in the state.

The Chief Minister took to twitter to share a video of himself playing badminton at the Bhojpur Club in Bhopal.

“Today, when I got some time off from the election campaign, I enjoyed badminton with the members of Bhojpur Club located in Arera Colony, Bhopal," said MP CM Chouhan in a Tweet.

“After many days, after spending some moments like this, the mind became very happy and blissful. It felt like childhood had returned. Really enjoyed it," the CM added.

Chouhan has been holding roadshows and addressing public meetings in the run up to the polls to 413 urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh that are slated to take place on Wednesday and July 13, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be making their civic poll debut.

In one of his public meetings in Indore, Chouhan on Monday held Congress responsible for the Udaipur incident where a tailor was killed by two men who later released a video saying they carried out the attack to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

“The Congress always indulged in appeasement and it resulted in the Udaipur incident where terrorists slit the throat of a tailor. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan," news agency PTI quoted CM Chouhan as saying.

“We are patriots and nationalists. The country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But many people don’t like this," he added.

