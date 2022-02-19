Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh Says '2023 Last Chance for Cong to Fight Unitedly', Video Goes Viral

Amid reports of a rift among the party’s top brass in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, a video of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh saying 2023 was a “last chance" for the grand old party, has gone viral. In the video, Singh is heard saying the 2023 elections were the last chance for the Congress or the party will never return to power.

Surrounded by leaders and workers, the Rajya Sabha MP is seen preaching unity within the Congress. “I am standing here, others are here and there, this won’t work," says Singh, in an apparent attack on the scattered working approach of the party.

“I am making it amply clear it’s the last election in 2023, if you people don’t fight together with honesty, then be prepared to sit at home," he adds, claiming that the party will not return to power and no one will find workers on the ground.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief Minister is also seen getting angry at people shooting his videos. Singh was addressing party workers in Ratlam. Soon after, Congress and BJP got engaged in a war of words over the viral video.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav rejected reports of any tiff among senior leaders saying party workers were busy working for “Mission 2023" and were taking directives from senior leaders. “The factionalism departed with Jyotiraditya Scindia and now BJP workers are feeling left out due to the presence of Scindia and company," Yadav said.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang claimed that Singh had destroyed the party and was now shifting blame on party workers. “Eventually you (Singh) accepted that the Congress party is set to vanish in year 2023," Sarang added.

The Rajya Sabha MP and several party seniors were missing from the party’s organisational meet chaired by state unit chief Kamal Nath a few days ago in Bhopal. This is not the first time such a video has surfaced on social media.

